Huawei’s most elegant watch at its lowest price on Amazon

This Huawei GT 2 Elegant is a watch with integrated GPS and 15 sports modes, so it becomes our personal trainer from the moment we start training. Thanks to your GPS and Glonass , it is possible to know all the training data in real time and without having to carry the mobile with you, current speed, time, exact distance and even the route we are doing.

The first thing to highlight about this Huawei watch is its metallic finish, with a 42 mm case and matching gold strap and a round-shaped touch screen of 1.2 inch AMOLED type It offers great viewing even in bright sunlight.

The truth is that it is a smartwatch that enters through the eyes, since it has a very elegant design that makes it a conventional watch at first glance. Now, the moment the screen is activated, a very complete smartwatch appears packed with smart features.

As if that were not enough, this Huawei watch is also capable of monitoring our heart rate, measure the blood oxygen level or monitor our sleep quality in each and every one of its phases. Thanks to its connectivity, once we have synchronized the watch with our smartphone, we will also be able to receive all kinds of notifications on the wrist, text messages, email, WhatsApp messages or calls received, without having to remove the phone from the pocket.

Another detail to take into account is that it is a watch that offers high performance with low power consumption. In this way, it is possible to use the smartwatch for a week without having to carry it.

Discount for Huawei GT 2 Elegant watch

If so far it has seemed an interesting model, then wait to know its price and it seems even more attractive. The original price of the Huawei Watch GT 2 Elegant watch is 200 euros, but thanks to the offer available on Amazon it is possible to buy it for 139 euros. This represents a saving of more than 60 euros.

The offer offers a one-day delivery time if we are Amazon Prime customers and three days for the rest of the users, therefore, we are in time to place the order and receive the watch before Reyes. The shipping costs in any case are free and we will not have to pay a single euro more to receive the Huawei watch at home.