Hugo Maradona, Diego Armando’s younger brother, passed away at age 52

Hugo Maradona, Diego Armando Maradona’s younger brother, died this Tuesday at age 52, the product of a cardiorespiratory arrest, the newspapers La Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere della Sera reported.

The former footballer also lived in Naples, a city where his brother is revered for his glorious time at Napoli, a representative team of the aforementioned city, located in southern Italy.

Like his brother, Hugo Maradona He made his professional debut in Argentinos Juniors, to later also go to Napoli and continue his career in different clubs in South America, Spain and Japan.

The Napoli club, through a statement, confirmed the death of ‘Turquito’ through its official website.

“President Aurelio De Laurentiis, Vice President Edoardo De Laurentiis, managers, the coaching staff, the squad and the entire SSC Napoli gather around the Maradona family and join the pain of Hugo’s death”, said the statement from the ‘azurri’ cast.

Hugo Maradona with his brother’s shirt

Hugo Maradona: clubs he played for

In addition to the aforementioned Argentinos Juniors and Napoli, the ‘Turquito’, as he was known, also played in Ascoli, Rayo Vallecano, Rapid Viena, Deportivo Italia de Venezuela, Club Progreso de Uruguay, PJM Futures, Avispa Fukuoka and C’dole Sapporo from Japan.