Hugo Maradona, Diego Maradona’s brother, died of cardiac arrest | Hugo Maradona today | Brothers of Maradona | Argentina Ar | NCZD DTBN | SPORT-TOTAL

The news moves Argentina and the whole world. Hugo Maradona, younger brother of Diego. Although he was not as famous as ‘Pelusa’, he had played professionally in South America and Europe. He died at the age of 52.

According to the information, Hugo Maradona he died due to cardiorespiratory arrest. The former midfielder lived in Naples, in the Flegrean area, in Monte di Procida, the city where his brother was and is a total idol.

“We regret to report the death of Hugo Maradona, Diego’s brother and former player of our Institution. Our condolences to the family and loved ones “, was the text of a publication of Argentinos Juniors, a club where Hugo took his first steps.

After passing through Argentinos, he was signed by Napoli, the 1987 season. Then he would go through Ascoli (Italy), Rayo Vallecano (Spain), Rapid Vienna (Austria). Since the mid-1990s, he returned to South America, defending the shirts of Deportivo Italia (Venezuela) and Club Progreso (Uruguay).

His best numbers were in Japan, playing for PJM Futures, Avispa Fukuoka and Consadole Sapporo. He retired in 1999 with the Brown shirt from Arrecifes, Argentina.

“The news shook me. He had spoken recently, a few months, about Diego’s death and we were sending each other messages. He was really in good health, he had been living in Naples for many years. I made him debut at the age of 16 in the Primera de Argentinos Juniors against Platense on the Platense court. We won 1-0, and the goal was precisely made by Hugo. A very good soccer player, obviously overshadowed by Diego“Said his former coach, Roberto Saporiti, for Channel 13 of Argentina.

