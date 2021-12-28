“I love you my girl, see you tomorrow, take care”: the message in tribute to Karen Guerrero’s friend

Andrea was the last friend Karen was with on September 18, the day of the disappearance. She published a video in which she remembers, with great nostalgia, her friend.

A few hours have passed since the last goodbye to the Guerrero brothers, Karen and Eduardo, aged 18 and 20, respectively. Their friends still remember them with much dismay. Andrea Ayala is the friend with whom the young woman was hours before her disappearance. Last week, when their bodies had not yet been found, he posted an emotional video on the social network Tik Tok.

“I love you my girl, see you tomorrow, take care,” says the first of the compiled videos, originally published almost a year ago by Andrea. On the day of the disappearance, she tried to contact Karen, after having been with her.

It was after 5 o’clock in the afternoon and another friend of Karen’s wrote to her after no response from her. “It is that he does not answer me, nor the mother. I just want to know if they are okay “, reads the capture of the conversation broadcast on Andrea’s social network account.

The videographic compilation also shows moments of the marches that they carried out, during the time that the Guerrero were disappeared. In them the response of the security authorities was demanded, to find the whereabouts of the young people.

SEE: Ivette Toledo: “Only God knows why he took them that way”

After the publication of his memorial, Andrea received more than 300 messages of consolation, which until this Monday continued to cause outrage in his followers. “I am very sorry and very strong for your family and friends,” says one of the comments, written by user Ninetteurrutia.

On Sunday morning, the remains of Karen and Eduardo were buried in a private cemetery in San Salvador. Dozens of family and friends attended the funeral ceremony and offered their condolences to the mother, Ivette Toledo.

The remains were located on December 23, at Hacienda Suiza, in the municipality of Nuevo Cuscatlán, La Libertad. Later, on Saturday the 25th, they were handed over to their mother, after being identified by herself.

Several of the messages shared in the publication ask for justice for the case. The Attorney General of the Republic, elected by the pro-government deputies, declared this Monday morning that, according to the investigations, the death of the Guerrero family took place on the same Saturday, September 18, the day of their disappearance.

Meanwhile, family and friends continue to remember the young, trying to heal the pain they still have for their loss. “I miss you so much and I will always love you with all my heart,” concludes Andrea’s video.