“If you have the money, opérese”: Adamari López counterattacks those who criticize her

Adamari Lopez She is one of the most beloved public figures in the artistic world, but that does not save her from the strong criticism of Internet users who do not skimp when it comes to “denying” the famous and telling them “their truths”.

Since Adamari Lopez shared with the world his drastic physical change when losing around 15 kilos Through what she claims to be a special program based on good nutrition and physical activity, her followers do not believe her and do not stop telling her to admit that she had surgery.

The Puerto Rican took advantage of her social networks to promote the supposed program that helped her achieve her goal in terms of her physical condition. However, his audience did not take it as a good idea and they filled it with comments such as: “She tries to fool her followers with something that didn’t work for her. What lack of respect“.

Adamari López responds to criticism

Today Adamari López decided to put a stop to all those negative messages and with a short video on Instagram she silenced the mouths of several “haters” who did not stop bothering her.

The “Amigas y rivales” actress made a lipsync from her kitchen with a plate of cherries to the sound of: “When they say ‘it’s because that body was operated on’… Operate yourself, operate yourself. If you have the money and want to operate, operate and do not suffer. If you want to exercise, do it, but don’t fuck around”.

When publishing the video, he only limited himself to writing: “Kisses to all my beautiful people!”, Followed by an emoticon in love.