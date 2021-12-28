In a goal-packed match, Manchester City beat Leicester

The Manchester City Y the leicester they opened the day of Boxing day with a spectacular match in which the locals finally ended up winning 6-3 in the Ethiad Stadium after starring in a first time in which the citizens they had gone 4-0.

Contrary to what happened in the first 45 minutes, the visitors stole the flashes in the complement when they tried to reverse the score during the first quarter of an hour. Those led by Brendan Rodgers took advantage of the passivity of the Sky blue to the point of getting 4-3, however, Guardiola’s men reacted again to sentence the match.

City started aggressive at the Ethiad Stadium. Pep Guardiola’s team struck first within five minutes of the first half after starring in several arrivals from the opening whistle. Finally the constancy and disorientation of Leicester caused the four of them to Kevin De Bruyne he will lower the ball into the area, turn on himself and finish off crossed before the null reaction of the visiting team’s defenders.

The citizens they did not lower the intensity, and seven minutes later the second goal came from the penalty spot after a grab by Youri Tielemans on Aymeric laporte checked by the VAR. In the twelve steps Riyad mahrez he didn’t miss kicking hard and up.

The sudden double seemed to wake up those led by Brendan Rodgers, who began to work in the opposite field with the aim of closing the gap and getting into the game. At the 17, James maddison He made a near-perfect free kick that hit the crossbar, in what was the most dangerous play of the season. Leicester.

However, when it seemed that the Foxes they were going to react, the Manchester City he hit again with a good collective play on the right that ended in a rebound near the penalty spot that fell at the feet of İlkay Gündoğan. The German did not miss the opportunity and made it 3-0 in the 22nd minute of the first half.

Far from stopping, the next minute, the championship leaders continued to attack with Sterling down the left wing. With the ball dominated, the English winger went through that sector and was knocked down when entering the area, which led to a new penalty, and conversion, by the victim of the foul.

Motivated by fans, the City He continued attacking throughout the first half, completely stealing the spotlight. Beyond some arrivals from Leicester that did not bring major shocks, the figure of the visitors in the first half ended up being the goalkeeper Kasper schmeichel despite what happened, since had it not been for him they could have gone to rest with an even greater difference.

City completely dominated during the first half (Reuters)

In the complement, the local team entered with less intensity thanks to the result they obtained in the first 45 minutes. Slowly and based on touches, Pep Guardiola’s men began to passively approach the rival goal helped by a static marking from Leicester.

The tranquility, however, played a trick on the City that saw how Ederson He fell before a good offensive transition from the visitors, which ended up being defined at the feet of Maddison, accommodating the ball next to the Brazilian goalkeeper’s first post.

The citizens they began to pay the little pressure with which they came out to play the second half after a new goal from Leicester arrived at 60 minutes to discount the score. This time Ademola Lookman He converted to give his team hope.

Leicester tried to look for the comeback in the second half (Reuters)

Against all odds, Leicester began to dream. Three minutes after 4-2 it was Kelechi Ihenacho the one who converted by taking a rebound from a shot from outside the area that he tried to clear Ederson without effectiveness. With the Brazilian already beaten, the Nigerian defined and put his team to one of equality.

Fortunately for Guardiola, a couple of minutes later the City was able to score again thanks to a header from Laporte from a corner kick that gave him some peace of mind in the face of what seemed like an epic comeback looming from the visiting team.

At 86 minutes, finally Sterling he scored again after a corner kick that the Portuguese could not connect Ruben neves upside down. The ball was inside the small area and there the English defined to beat the goalkeeper and sentence the game with 6-3 on the board.

THE REST OF THE GAMES

Liverpool – Leeds United (postponed)

Wolverhampton – Watford (postponed)

Burnley – Everton (postponed)

Norwich – Arsenal

Tottenham – Crystal Palace

West Ham – Southampton

Aston Villa – Chelsea

Brighton – Brentford

