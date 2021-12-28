In NY, Times Square is getting ready to celebrate the arrival of 2022

The tourist sector of the popular Times Square is preparing, as is tradition, to welcome the new year, which this time will be “decaffeinated” by the strict rules that have been imposed before the rebound of the coronavirus and that will limit the event to only 15 thousand people in the place.

A few days after receiving 2022, theTimes Square Alliance, which centralizes this business and theater sector and organizes this celebration, puts the finishing touches on the famous crystal ball that descends each year to mark the start of a new year in the Big Apple.

The public and the New York press witnessed this Monday a group of workers installing some of the glass triangles, which vary in size, from the 2 mi 668 that make up the sphere of 5 thousand 443 kilos (12 thousand pounds) and illuminated by 32,256 red, blue, green and white led bulbs that form a palette of thousands of shades and weigh 5,386 kilograms.

At 11:59 p.m., the sphere will begin to descend, as it has since it debuted in 1907., with the count of the public and the millions of people who from different countries follow this celebration in New York.

Trucks of various compañías have already settled around Times Square for the live broadcast of the show, while hundreds of people, many of them tourists, paced like ants, taking photos or stopping to look at the gigantic advertising screens, under the surveillance of the Police.

From different countries, cultures or languages, the assistants nevertheless shared the same emotion, that they did not hide, when walking calmly, accompanied by their families or alone, through the sector where Police security fences have already been installed.

“People have come from all over the world, but less than in other years because of the covid,” commented a Times Square worker, who for ten years has distributed information about tourist buses while around him. “Hulk”, “Minnie Mouse” and other famous Times Square characters, joined by Santa Claus, photos were taken with visitors.

As every year, visitors to Times Square stopped to write what they expected of the new year, papers that will later come down like “confetti” to close the celebration in the emblematic square. and that they mostly wanted health, money and love by 2022.

“Find my partner for life”, “Health for all my family”, “Health and love”, “Do what makes me happy”, “Love me again”, “Stay with my partner”, “Open doors to my dreams “and even” a Golden Retriever “have been on the wish list of the public who visit the booth, about a thousand a day, since it began on December 1.

Some who were visiting New York for the first time claimed that it is “exciting” walk through Times Square and receive 2022 in this city.

This celebration dates back to 1904, when the then editor of The New York Times newspaper, Adolph Ochs, wanted to organize a fireworks display on the roof of the newspaper on New Year’s Eve to mark the move of the medium to its new offices, scheduled for a day later.

But nevertheless, It was not until three years later that the mythical ball made its appearance, which then weighed 317 kilogramsIt had a diameter of one and a half meters and had a hundred white bulbs attached. Since then, it has been molded over the years with different materials and lighting, until it reached its current appearance in 2007..

RM