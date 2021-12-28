INFOMED, ​​50 years at the service of Cuban medicine – CMKW Radio Mambí

The Information Center for Medical Sciences, INFOMED, ​​celebrates 50 years since it was created on December 28, with the mission of consolidating the entire network of people in the health sector with information resources for efficient performance in each of its functions.

This center provides information services and resources through sites, digital portals, web pages, interactive platforms that allow professionals to obtain information quickly and access a database with scientific publications that contribute to the best preparation of professionals. of health for a better performance and assistance in the health areas of the territory.

Several recognitions endorse the work of the INFOMED collective in Santiago de Cuba. In this regard, Luisa Acosta Ortega, Director of the institution, explains to this medium: “In 50 years we have worked a lot, the Center has gone along with the advances of technology, in our INFOMED portal a series of vital resources for professionals in our sector are published. We have spaces for events, courses, Science and Technology that have all the regulations, there is also the News space, where the largest and most important events in the sector are displayed and it is a Portal with national and international scope. The MEDISAN magazine stands out, which today is one of the nine Cuban health magazines that are in the ranking of the Academic Club and occupies the 67th place, which recognizes the quality of its contents and the professionalism with which the contents are worked on. it is published there ”.

INFOMED is a Center in which quality information related to scientific issues is created and provided, 50 years of uninterrupted work including those of the confrontation with COVID-19 with important work as referred to by its Director, Luisa Acosta: “since it began The vaccination with the vaccine candidate Abdala in our Center has worked and still works, the Management position for said immunization with the support of the collective for its efficient operation, due to the logistics that it takes in an uninterrupted work of 24 hours and it is necessary to maintain the connectivity ”.

Access to this site is very wide, medisansld.cu is the address of the magazine and through this platform that reaches several provinces people can open their accounts and upload their articles and in the case of the Portal the address is infomedscusld.cu . The Medical Sciences Information Center has the editorial area, the management area that manages all the contents for the Portal, the area that serves the entire network of libraries in the health sector, polyclinics, hospitals, that is, it methodologically directs this network and there is the technology area that controls and directs all health connectivity in the territory.

2022 has important projections, as confirmed to this media by the Director of the Center: “The main thing is to maintain the results we have obtained to date and revitalize everything that was left truncated due to the pandemic because although essential services were maintained , the network of libraries, for example, of polyclinics and hospitals stopped working because their workers joined the investigation and now in 2022 they will return in all units “.

50 years of the Medical Sciences Information Center in Santiago de Cuba, half a century contributing to the quality of medical services to the people.