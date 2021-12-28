It’s not Argentina: Edwin Cardona approaches a new destination and puts pressure on Tijuana

Colombian Edwin Cardona approaches a new destination far from Argentina and pressures to leave Xolos de Tijuana

December 27, 2021 18:13 hs

Edwin Cardona has 80% confirmed his departure from Boca Juniors. From the Soccer Council they assured that they do not want to continue counting on the services of the Colombian after a season involved in controversy.

Although his performance in recent times was good, the footballer generated a lot of anger in the team with two situations that complicated his relationship with the board.

Therefore, facing the end of his loan contract, the Colombian should seek a new destination in the middle of his contract with Xolos de Tijuana.

Although in the last hours he made sure that the main offer for him came from another important club in Argentina. Now in Colombia they confirm another possible destination.

The journalist Pipe Sierra published on his Twitter account, “Edwin Cardona’s arrival at América de Cali is a real, difficult possibility, but not impossible.”

“Through Juan Carlos Osorio, they are looking for a commercial ally to pay him a high percentage of his salary (300M approx. Per month). The procedures are progressing …” added the journalist and spread the rumors of the player’s arrival in Colombia.