“It’s Over”: An Oxford Scientist’s Optimistic Prognosis for the Pandemic | John Bell, Immunologist and Professor of Medicine

John bell, immunologist and professor of medicine at the University of Oxford, assured that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is already behind and that the new Omicron variant “seems to be less serious” than the previous ones.

According to Bell, vaccination campaigns dramatically changed the course of the pandemic, as although hospitalizations increased as the Omicron variant spread through the population, the disease “appears to be less severe and many people spend a relatively short time in hospital”.

The Oxford University professor told the BBC that patients needed less oxygen and that the average length of stay was reduced to three days.

“The horrible scenes that we saw a year ago with many people who died prematurely are now history from my point of view and I think we should be sure that it is likely to continue,” he said.

No new restrictions

Also, Bell supported the UK Government’s decision not to impose further restrictions until New Years, although other scientists have criticized “indecision” in the face of this new wave of cases.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that anyone who can work from home must do so, extended the mandatory nature of masks to most closed public places since Friday and imposed the presentation of a vaccination passport to access nightclubs or shows massive, among other prevention measures.

However, as infections increase in the UK the lack of health personnel begins to be noticed: It is estimated that in London alone there could be up to 40 percent fewer health personnel in public hospitals.

Meanwhile, the British Health Minister, Sajid Javid, ruled out on Monday that there will be more changes in the configuration of the current restrictions, as the Government awaits more evidence on the impact of the new variant on health services.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, meanwhile, introduced new social distancing rules, closed nightclubs and limited the number of people at gatherings.

The UK recorded another 321,036 coronavirus cases over the Christmas period, as shown by the latest official statistics.

Data from the NHS (the British public health system) released on Monday showed that there were 113,628 additional cases in the UK on Christmas Day, another 108,893 on Sunday the 26th and 98,515 in the last 24 hours.