Jacky Bracamontes enjoys her December vacation in the Bahamas

Jacqueline bracamontes has won the hearts of the public, due to his peculiar charisma and also for her radiant beauty that at 42 years old, And after five daughters, he has captivated everyone.

After his birthday celebration, on December 23, and to finish with his multiple projects of the year, Jacky Bracamontes took advantage your vacations to enjoy in the company of his family.

The host showed through Instagram, her stay in Cococay, Bahamas, a heavenly destination In the Caribbean sea. In one of his posts, he shared a couple of photos with his twins, Emi and Pau, who recently turned three years old.

This is Jacky Bracamontes’ vacation in the Bahamas

After a year full of work commitments, from conducting “Así se baila” to conducting “Miss Universe 2021”, Jacky Bracamontes He took advantage of the December holidays to take a break with his family.

In addition to the photos with his daughters in which he added: “Today I had a VIP day with my babies” as a description, the actress also captured some details of the place where she is.

Jacky Bracamontes on Instagram.