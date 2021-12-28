Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández goes on vacation with Angelique Boyer

The Mexican soccer player decided to take some time to relax before starting the new year and that is why he decided to go to the beach with the famous “Teresa” actress and company.

Despite living an intermittent season and a complicated year on a personal level, the Mexican footballer, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, He decided to take time for himself and his friends, and for that reason he made the decision to take a vacation with nothing more and nothing less than the famous actress from “Teresa”, Angelique Boyer.

But calm fans of Boyer, Sebastián Rulli also accompanied them on this journey where they took the opportunity to spend time together on the beaches of Baja California, which was also joined by the controversial “life coach”, Diego Dreyfus, who this year in particular has brought multiple speculations to the Guadalajara player for his advice on his career.

And it is that the soccer player of the LA Galaxy He was seen with famous people through social networks, where The former Mexico national team looks happy enjoying the sun, sand and sea, as revealed by Rulli and Boyer with various images, in one of them Rulli is seen with the Mexican soccer player, as well as with the former actor, Dreyfus, and with the legend “Good vibes”.

In another of the postcards you can see ‘Chicharito’ and the actors enjoying an evening by the sea lit by a bonfire, and other guests also appear around the fire. There they recorded a short video for Tik Tok in which everyone is seated and shaking their heads to the rhythm of a song.