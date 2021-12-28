Jennifer Lopez enjoys Christmas, without Ben Affleck

For Jennifer Lopez it is important to have the love of her family, especially when it comes to events that bring her family together like Christmas. For the “Diva from the Bronx”, these parties have taken on a very discreet tone compared to other years and that is why she has been seen at home, without makeup, in pajamas, surrounded by her cousins, her mother and her daughter Emme. As can be seen in the video shared by herself, it was only a girls’ meeting and it is difficult to be sure if Ben Affleck was present.

© @ jlo Jennifer Lopez had a great Christmas time with the family, just girls!





Despite the fact that the day before this event the couple was seen doing Christmas shopping with their children, the actress also decided to spend a fun time with her relatives by preparing huge waffles with their respective fruit decoration.





In the clip you can see Marc Anthony’s ex-partner with his cousins ​​attentive to the recipe and with all the necessary ingredients to sweeten Christmas Eve. “How many premiums does it take to make a waffle !?”, wrote the interpreter of “Let’s Get Loud” in the description of his publication.





In the same way, it should be noted that definitely for Jennifer Lopez it is more important to have a good family time in a very relaxed way instead of showing off an ostentatious dinner, with a lot of makeup and exuberant clothes.