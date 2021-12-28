Jennifer López opens the doors of her home for Christmas

Jennifer Lopez He opened the doors of his home this Christmas, to share a tender family moment, although without a trace of his great love, Ben Affleck.

Surrounded by her mother, her sister and other members of her family, Jlo appeared cooking in the most natural way, disheveled and in black and white pajamas with Christmas motifs, without losing an iota of charm and glamor, as only true divas know. do it.

Such a pajama party in which the women of Jennifer López’s most immediate family enjoyed some waffles delicious for breakfast, covered in cream and berries in the luxurious kitchen of Jenny from the block, who lives one of his sweetest moments after the return of Bennifer. “How many cousins ​​does it take to cook a waffle?” Let’s get loud before congratulating his followers on Christmas.

After her breakup earlier in the year with Arod, who shared a solo photo to celebrate this Christmas, Jlo’s current boyfriend, Ben affleck, confessed to Wall street journal that their reunion was “a great story.”

The Hollywood actor was in the spotlight a few weeks ago when he said in an interview that the bad relationship he lived with his ex-wife Jennifer garner During their marriage it had been the trigger for his addiction to alcoholism, something that no one forgave him and the networks raged against him.

As a result of this situation, rumors arose that Jlo She would be very angry with him, something that she herself was in charge of denying with some statements in our sister PEOPLE: “” I could not have more respect for Ben as a father, co-father and as a person, “she expressed showing her total support for the love of his life.

