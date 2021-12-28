Jetson One, the flying vehicle that can be used without a pilot’s license – Technology News – Technology

It is one of the few flying vehicles for everyday use that can already be found on the market. The Swedish company Jetson Aero has bet on this type of transport for spaces purely rural and open and to be used by humans for recreational purposes, at least in its first phase of production.

It’s about a Flying buggy capable of speeds of up to 120 kilometers per hour.

The manufacturers have announced that it is not necessary for people to obtain a pilot’s license to drive the ‘Jetson One’, because the mode of use is so easy and practical that anyone can drive it.

What’s more, they have said that in ten years from now their goal is to revolutionize the way of mobilizing worldwide. Such is the case that you can already buy your own device at a price of 90 thousand dollars (360 million pesos) plus shipping costs.

How to use

The Jetson Aero company reported that the prototype began to fly since 2018, But it was not until the beginning of 2021 that it was granted the green light to be marketed to the public.

The Jetson One can fly at a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour.

According to the newspaper ‘El Confidencial’, manufacturers already have sold all the production of the year 2022.

The vehicle consists of a single-seat cabin with carbon fiber and aluminum materials to reduce weight.

To fly It uses four turbines with 2 propellers each, with a power of 118 horsepower and the capacity to lift a maximum load of 180 kilos distributed between the 90 kilos of the aircraft and another 90 of the pilot.

However, its durability is very low, as it has a standard flight time of 20 minutes at full power.

The pilot can move the aircraft with two joysticks or levers, similar to that of the Nintendo Switch, positioned to the right and left of the cockpit, which also has two pedals to turn.

Security

Being a state-of-the-art device, it must also have the best in technology, especially in terms of security.

The vehicle has a lidar system, which has laser beams to determine the variables of the terrain in real time and thus avoid obstacles that may cause possible collisions.

The ‘Jetson One’ can be purchased at a price of $ 90,000.

If a turbine should fail, the ‘Jetson One’ is able to continue flying until it can calmly reach the landing point.

On the other hand, if two or more fail, the vehicle has a ballistic parachute incorporated that is deployed in seconds to avoid collisions of high degree of danger.

It has certainly been a revolutionary invention. Some media have defined the creation of Jetson Aero as an innovative product taken from the Star Wars universe due to its great resemblance to the desert aircraft it used ‘Luke Skywalker‘in his early days as an underground race racer, or to the flying motorcycle of ‘Mandalorian’.

