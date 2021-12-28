Jimmy Garoppolo has a right thumb injury

With Garoppolo day to day, Trey Lance is in line for his second start

SANTA CLARA, California – The San Francisco 49ers resumed practice Monday after a long holiday weekend without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

That is because Garoppolo suffered what a source described to Adam schefter from ESPN such as a torn ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) in the right thumb, as well as a fracture to the same thumb, during Thursday’s 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans. His status for Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans remains uncertain.

Jimmy Garoppolo reportedly injured himself after a sack against the Titans. Getty

Garoppolo did not participate in Monday’s practice of the Niners, which came after the team broke up for the last three days after their defeat in Nashville. The rookie quarterback Trey Lance took all the headline work in Monday’s session, that the coach Kyle shanahan described as light.

According Shanahan, Garoppolo He suffered the injury when Titans defensive tackle Denico Autry sacked him for a 7-yard loss with 3:56 left in the second quarter. Garoppolo finished the game, but struggled with a pair of costly interceptions and missed a possible touchdown shot for Kyle Juszczyk in the first half.

Shanahan stated that Garoppolo was hampered by the thumb on the first offensive play of the Niners of the third quarter, a pass to receiver Deebo Samuel who sailed into the arms of Titans safety Amani Hooker for an interception that Tennessee converted to tie the game.

Garoppolo he finished 26 of 35 for 322 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for a 44.4 QBR.

“We knew his thumb was hurting him,” Shanahan said. “We think he got stuck at some point in the game, so he tells us right when he comes to the bench.”

With Garoppolo day to day, Lance Could Be In Line For His First Extended Headline Job since a loss in Week 5 to Arizona. And if Garoppolo can’t recover well enough to play Sunday, Lance would make the second start of his career against Houston.

Shanahan indicated that the decision will come down not just to how Garoppolo feels, but also how he sees himself pitching, if he progresses to that stage. As for Lance, Shanahan He noted that the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft has come a long way: better decision-making and precision, among other things.

“I think this last month for Trey has been his best four weeks in a row in practice since we had him,” Shanahan stressed. “He’s had a number of good and bad days like most guys, but when it comes to his consistency and stuff, I feel like this last month has been the best.”

In addition to Garoppolo, the 49ers had other injury-related code names. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has a sprained knee that will keep him out for at least the next two games, according to Shanahan, while defensive tackle DJ Jones will be limited by an ankle injury.

Finally, punter Mitch Wishnowsky was placed in the reserve list / COVID-19, making him the first Niner to earn that designation since August.