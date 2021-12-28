Jorge Jesus leaves Benfica’s bench due to problems with the squad, according to the Portuguese press

The Portuguese Jorge Jesus and Benfica have reached an agreement for the termination of the coach’s contract, after a few last days in which the relationship between the coach and the rest of the squad was complicated.

In a note sent today to the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM), since the club is a public limited company, Benfica has made public the termination of the contract.

Jorge Jesus and the Benfica flag behind Getty Images

On the morning of this Tuesday the training scheduled in Seixal (Benfica facilities south of Lisbon) was postponed until the afternoon.

The Portuguese sports media explained that Jorge Jesus tried to remove veteran player Pizzi from the squad today and, apparently, the rest of the players would have opposed the coach’s measure, a fact that would have filled the difficult situation.

This was followed by a meeting between President Rui Costa and the technician, which has concluded with the agreement for the termination of the contract, which was valid until June 2022.

According to the club, Nélson Veríssimo, coach of Benfica B, will take charge of the first team, which on Saturday will be measured at Porto, in one of the most anticipated classics of the season.

The Walt Disney Company’s new general entertainment and sports streaming service for adults is launched with a preferential cost of its annual subscription; Combo + also arrives, the competitive permanent commercial offer that will make the subscription to Star + and Disney + available. Subscribe NOW.

After the meeting between the technician and the president, Jorge Jesus He told reporters that “this project came to an end”, since, as he indicated, it arrived (in the summer of 2020) “thinking it was a solution and not a problem.”

For its part, Rui Costa He publicly thanked “Jorge Jesus’s dedication” and wished “the best” to both him and his coaching staff.

Benfica, qualified for the second round of the Champions League, is third in the League 4 points behind Porto and Sporting.

In the last 15 days, the “benfiquista” fans showed from the stands their disagreement with the coach who, in addition, had held meetings with the leaders of Flamengo, vice president Marcos Braz and the club’s executive director, Bruno Spindel.

Jorge Jesus won with him Flamengo the Brazilian League and the Copa Libertadores in 2019, but after the meeting in Lisbon he would not have reached any agreement with the Brazilian club.

For this reason, the leaders of the Flamengo They would have advanced with the hiring of Portuguese coach Paulo Sousa, current Poland coach.

However, the deal is not yet closed, as the Polish Football Federation (FPF) disagrees with Sousa’s termination.

Some Portuguese media have published in the last hours that Jorge Jesus could be the next coach of the Brazilian Atlético Mineiro, where the forward Hulk plays.