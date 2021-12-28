Karl-Anthony Towns criticized Russell Westbrook, Draymond Green responded, and KAT was not silent. There are ‘war’ in the NBA 2021-22 by the Los Angeles Lakers player!

Careful, careful. If you are a fan of the NBA get down because there are darts flying everywhere due to a ‘war’ of opinions that unleashed the game of Russell westbrook in Los angeles lakers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Draymond Green, the main protagonists.

Westbrook He is the player with the most triple-doubles in history, but the common denominator of his career, which was exacerbated in the Lakers, is seeing how that triple-double in points, rebounds and assists, is overshadowed by losses or the low percentage of effectiveness in field shots.

Although he ended up highlighting Russell Westbrook, Anthony Towns ignited the controversy in the NBA by stating that the partner of Lebron James In the Los Angeles Lakers he is a statistics player and not a winner.

Boom! Draymond Green erupted against the statements of Karl-Anthony Towns and attacked him with a tough defense in favor of Westbrook. The ‘war’ verbal was declared and the Minnesota Timberwolves star did not want to remain silent and responded to the Golden State Warriors star with a high dose of irony.

Karl-Anthony Towns responds to Draymond Green for defending Westbrook in NBA

“I didn’t know who the coach was. I was the coach? They told me to be in the game with two minutes down by 20 points and am I the coach? Am I the coach? Oh shit, I’m Bill Russell. Ladies and gentlemen, this is Bill Russell. I also forgot it was Bill Russell. But hey, a great team. I’m not here to do any of that disrespectful shit and all that stuff. No, I’m not here to do all of that. I receive flowers ”, was Karl-Anthony Towns’ response to Draymond Green’s attack for defending Russell Westbrook.