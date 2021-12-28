Kylian Mbappé rules out reaching Real Madrid in January

Editorial Mediotiempo

For now, Kylian Mbappe puts ellipsis points upon arrival at Real Madrid. The French striker made it clear in an interview with CNN that he wants to finish the 2021/2022 season with Paris Saint-Germain, so will not wear white in this campaign.

“I only have in mind to win against Real Madrid in February and March. No, in January I will not go to Real Madrid. I’m going to finish the season with PSG, with total security. I want to give everything to win a great title for the fans, I think I deserve it. ”

Following the trend of Real Madrid, Mbappé assured that when he insisted on his departure from PSG it was completely sincere with Parisian managers, as he was sure he wanted to try new challenges away from his country.

“I was sincere. Say what I had in my heart. I am very happy to stay at PSG, Paris is my city too. I’m French… I want to win it all this season. “

On the other hand, the Gaul pointed out that the team is targeting the Champions League. La Orejona has escaped them on more than one occasion and, as is well known, the great investments of PSG in signings have the highest priority to win the continental tournament.

“We want to take a step forward now. Two years ago we reached the Final, the Semifinals last year. This time we want to win the Champions“.

I could get to Real Madrid for free

However, not everything is bad for the white team, on the contrary, it could sign Kylian in summer for free, as the forward has not renewed his contract with PSG.

The relationship between PSG and Mbappé ends on June 30, 2022, however, in January football player could sign a pre-contract with Real Madrid, so he would sign at zero cost with the whites, who would fill his pockets with commissions, as well as his agent.