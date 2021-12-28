Latest MLB news and rumors

Hall of Fame member Derek Jeter lashed out at the New York Yankees by assuring that they have lagged behind in the business and it is the Mets who are investing in players to win a World Series.

The statements of the CEO of the Miami Marlins were released in the middle of a share with his children in which they opened the gifts on Christmas night. “Unlike other years, the Yankees have been left behind in the business and the new masters of New York City are those of Queens. The Mets are going for everything for 2022 and now they are the favorites,” he said.

A Christmas family photo of Carlos Correa posted on his Instagram account sparked rumors about a possible deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

