LeBron James’ first teammate to leave the Los Angeles Lakers for 5 consecutive losses

In the NBA season 2021-22, the Los Angeles Lakers decided that a teammate of LeBron James leaves the team due to the crisis of 5 consecutive losses.

The actuality of Los angeles lakers In the season NBA 2021-22 She has him in intensive care and on the eve of finding a cure for the irregularity they made the first big decision. A teammate of LeBron James will not continue on the team after playing four games.

The stellar Christmas game of the 2021-22 season had the Lakers facing the Brooklyn Nets and although they fought until the end, they ended up losing 122 to 115 points against a team that did not even have a Kevin Durant, nor to Kyrie Irving.

The injuries, absences due to covid-19 protocols and the lack of chemistry led to a strong crisis in Los angeles lakers. Until the game against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, December 28 at 8:00 p.m. ET, the team led by LeBron James has accumulated five consecutive losses and a record of 16 wins and 18 falls.

Fans of the Lakers they made an emergency call to the directors and, although the most targeted to leave the team is Russell Westbrook, it was one of LeBron’s newest teammates who will not continue in the Los Angeles franchise.

Isaiah Thomas will not remain in the Los Angeles Lakers due to the 5-loss crisis

The second cycle of Isaiah Thomas It was shorter than expected, since the Los Angeles Lakers decided to leave the team without the possibility of a second 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic portal. The point guard played four games (25.3 minutes) and averaged 9.3 points per game.