LeBron James gets sung of the table for telling lies about Golden State Warriors and Stephen Curry

LeBron James tried to justify the Los Angeles Lakers’ bad timing with a lie about Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors in NBA 2021-22. They sang the table to him!

Not in the worst nightmare Lebron James imagined that Los angeles lakers I would play so bad in the season NBA 2021-22, to the point that they accumulated five consecutive defeats until the game vs. Houston Rockets on Tuesday, December 28.

Of course, LeBron always faces the media despite the Lakers’ bad timing. However, perhaps it was the frustration or high heart rate I had after the defeat against Brooklyn nets because he ended up justifying the level of the Los Angeles team with a lie about Golden State Warriors by Stephen Curry and company.

LeBron James himself confessed that he is impatient when it comes to getting used to losing, so he brought up the absent players that the Los Angeles Lakers has for injuries and covid-19 protocols not to mention that there are teams that do not pass these calamities: Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

LeBron’s controversial statements They revolutionized the world of the NBA and immediately the fans of Stephen Curry and company jumped in defense of the Dubs through social networks. They sang the table to ‘The king’ for telling lies!

“LeBron really said that Golden State doesn’t have guys out there. List of guys who are out of the Warriors: Andrew Wiggins, Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee, Moses Moody, James Wiseman, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green ”, sentenced the Instagram account Warriors Talk (Speaks) that follows the action of the Dubs to sing the table to LeBron James.