Legal medicine reports an increase in cases of violence Boyacá Tunja sexual rate: Legal medicine reports an increase in cases of violence in Boyacá | Tunja

The academic coordinator of the ESAP, Boyacá, Jacinto Pineda indicated that the data registered by legal medicine reported an increase in cases of sexual violence, intimate partner violence, homicides, suicides and deaths due to transport accidents. registering from January to November a consolidated of 1835 cases in the year 2021, while, in the previous year 2020, 1755 were evidenced.

“Sexual violence is a fact that does not give truce in Boyacá, as of November there have been 552 cases of sexual violence, where girls aged 10 to 14 are the most affected, while so far in 2020 there had been 454” , indicated Jacinto Pineda.

Similarly, legal medicine data reflect that from January to November: In cases of intimate partner violence in 2021 there were 918 evidence, while in 2020, 960; homicides, 79 this year, and 78 in the previous year; Suicides in this were 78, and last year 75, and finally, in deaths from transportation accidents in 2021, 208, and 2020 reported 188.

“Tunja has the highest number of cases of sexual violence with 122, and municipalities such as Duitama, Sogamoso, Puerto Boyacá and Chiquinquirá,” Said the academic coordinator of ESAP, Boyacá, Jacinto Pineda.