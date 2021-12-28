“Liar”: They attack Adamari López for promoting weight loss program

After Adamari López looked like a completely changed figure after having lost about 15 kilos With diet and exercise, she dedicated herself to promoting the program that would have helped her lose weight.

The Puerto Rican has dedicated herself to publishing a large part of her personal life on her Instagram account, hints through dances, the important dates with your family Y his greatest achievements.

As a reason to encourage your followers to achieve their goals and lead a healthier lifestyle, Adamari Lopez promoted the famous program with which she supposedly lost weight herself. However, her followers do not believe her and began to attack her, calling her a liar.

“What a way to tell lies, my God“,”Also recommend the doctor who did the stomach reduction, friend“,”How she tries to fool her followers with something that didn’t work for her. What lack of respect”Were some of the comments with the most” likes “by the public.

On the other hand, there were those who defended her from any criticism, letting her know that they did know that it was possible to lose weight with the discipline that the presenter has shown so far and that she did not pay attention to the haters.