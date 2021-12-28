Licey manager clarifies Juan Soto’s situation

Audo Vicente responds to El Nuevo Diario about the case of the Nationals player

EL NUEVO DIARIO, SANTO DOMINGO.- Juan Soto fakes and fakes and does not put on the uniform of the Tigres del Licey team, is something wrong?

This Monday the tough left-handed hitter mobilized social networks by posting a photo above the dugout of the Leones del Escogido team, at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium.

Would it be a sign that you want to play for the red team?

On other occasions Soto has been in the Quisqueya, watching the matches of the Leones del Escogido.

Since he was drafted by the blue team in the 2017 draw as the first of that team, the Nationals’ portent has not put on the “Glorious” jacket.

Soto, 23, has said that he had not gotten permission to play for the blue team, which is understood to be one of the faces of the Nationals and MLB.

However, he gave a statement a couple of weeks ago in which he surprised many, alluding that the blue management had not contacted him to be part of this season’s team.

El Nuevo Diario asked the new manager of the blue team, Audo Vicente, in the middle of a virtual press conference and he replied that since his arrival he has had a rapprochement with the Nationals star.

“Every week since I got here I have spoken with Soto (Juan), in fact, yesterday (Sunday) we spoke at night because he wanted to train between today (Monday) and Thursday and the diligence was done,” explained Audo.

“The conversation has been clear, the doors are open, as with Willy Adames, the Licey team is the players, because we are passengers,” he said.

He was clear when he said that he cannot ask permission from any organization for the “Lockout” that exists between the Major Leagues and the Baseball Players Union, “so it would be a decision for Soto and Adames to play for Licey.”

He gave as an example Nomar Mazara and Ramón Laureano, who were approached by the management and they are with the team, anticipating that they are going until the end of the season.

Related