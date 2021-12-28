Los Angeles Lakers legend destroys LeBron James and calls him ignorant

LeBron James published a meme in which he made fun of covid-19 by comparing it to the flu and the cold. This was disliked by a Los Angeles Lakers legend and he destroyed it.

We were all surprised. Lebron James It started to be a trend from one moment to the next on December 24. Any great performance? Re-injured? No! ‘The king’ set fire to social media for posting a meme that compared the covid-19 with the flu and the cold.

Boom! A legend of Los angeles lakers What Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, won six titles NBA (five with the Californian team), he did not tolerate the meme that LeBron published and with a lesson in humility he ended up destroying James’s controversial post.

Through an article on his official website, Abdul-Jabbar explained to LeBron James with numbers and figures that neither the flu nor the coronavirus should be mocked by the thousands of deaths they have left in U.S and the whole world.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar stated that 22,000 people died in the USA between 2019 and 2020 from influenza, while 423,558 inhabitants of the United States died from covid-19 so far in 2021. A disease that is 10 times more lethal than the flu. That said came the harshest criticism against LeBron. Words more, words less, the legend of Los angeles lakers He pointed out that he was ignorant.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar destroys LeBron and calls him ignorant for covid-19 meme

“LeBron James is not only one of the greatest basketball players of all time, he is committed to being a leader in the African-American community in the fight against inequality, but his Instagram meme from Thursday featuring three Spider-Man cartoons- Man (…) it was a blow to his valuable legacy. The implication of the meme is that the Lakers star does not understand the difference between these three diseases, even after all the information that has been presented in the press. “, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar concluded.