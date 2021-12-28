Lucila Mariscal Why was she admitted to the hospital?

Lucila Mariscal was hospitalized in an emergency after mishap | Instagram

Lucila Mariscal, is a “mexican comedian“Who surely many identify by the character of” Lencha “, unfortunately the actress would be admitted to the hospital emergency, according to reports.

The actress Mexican, Lucila Mariscal, would have been transferred after presenting a domestic mishap, this added to certain ailments at the hip level, they say.

It would be the representative of the histrionic who would announce the news about the “figure of comedy”, who apparently would have finished the Christmas at the hospital after the incident at his home.

Lucila Mariscal was hospitalized in an emergency after mishap. Photo: Instagram Capture



This is how, through a message on his Facebook profile, Elías Cañete, the PR of the 79-year-old actress announced what happened to the “composer“.

Many thanks for your prayers for the health of my represented artist, but especially my great friend, Mrs. Lucila Mariscal. That since Saturday she has been hospitalized in an emergency due to a severe fall in her home.

Likewise, he said that he could not give more details until he knew the clinical results on the current condition of Lucila Marina Mariscal Lara, in the same way, he thanked everyone for waiting to be able to respond to all messages.

Unfortunately I still cannot give you more details, until today the doctors at this hospital give me results. Thank you very much for your understanding of not being able to answer so many messages and calls so quickly.

According to the details of the incident, the actress of “The Adventures of Lencha“and” Four females and one male less “, Lucila Mariscal reportedly suffered a fall when descending the stairs of her house to have breakfast.

What also would have accentuated some ailments in that same area that has been fractured and intervened, however, the surgery was a delicate operation for the also singer, they refer.

On the other hand, they rule out the presence of a new fracture after the risky event, the artist with more than 50 years of experience in the artistic environment, who also suffers the ravages of an umbilical hernia that has caused difficulties in walking, which added to the fall, his situation becomes more delicate, his manager shared with his followers.

It was Elías Cañete himself, who on December 25 published on his Facebook account that he was in the Star Medica hospital in the Roma neighborhood.

At that time, he informed his followers that Lucila Marina Mariscal was “a bit delicate, but stable” and was waiting for a medical decision to see if they operated on her, the PR reported.