Luis Miguel: this is how the singer’s children grew up with Aracely Arámbula

Admin 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 26 Views

The actress Aracely Arambula 46 years old, was the woman who came closest to making the singer pass Luis Miguel by the altar and although he did not succeed, he had an important love story with him. As a result of this relationship, his two sons Miguel and Daniel were born, who are now 14 and 13 years old respectively.

Aracely Arámbula. Source: Terra file

Although La Chule and Luis Miguel ended their relationship when the children were young, Aracely Arambula She has always been jealous of the privacy of her children and has avoided showing them on camera. Without going any further a few weeks ago he fought with a reporter who tried to take a photo of him when one of them got into his truck outside a hotel.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

From the beach and even in the snow! Jacky Bracamontes and other celebrities enjoy their vacations

3/5 Another celebrity who decided to spend Christmas days surrounded by snow was Mariana Ochoa. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2021, All Rights Reserved