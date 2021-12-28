Luis Miguel: this is how the singer’s children grew up with Aracely Arámbula

The actress Aracely Arambula 46 years old, was the woman who came closest to making the singer pass Luis Miguel by the altar and although he did not succeed, he had an important love story with him. As a result of this relationship, his two sons Miguel and Daniel were born, who are now 14 and 13 years old respectively.

Aracely Arámbula. Source: Terra file

Although La Chule and Luis Miguel ended their relationship when the children were young, Aracely Arambula She has always been jealous of the privacy of her children and has avoided showing them on camera. Without going any further a few weeks ago he fought with a reporter who tried to take a photo of him when one of them got into his truck outside a hotel.

Related news

Aracely Arámbula and Luis Miguel. Source: Terra file

The truth is Aracely Arambula She only shows her children when she wants and a few days ago she used social networks to show how Miguel and Daniel have grown over time. Last December 20 was the birthday of her youngest son Daniel and she greeted him publicly on the network.

Aracely and Daniel. Source: instagram @aracelyarambula

In this way, Aracely Arámbula She uploaded a photo of her hugging the child to her instagram stories, in which they are seen both in profile, but the postcard published by the actress shows that the youngest of the Gallego Basteri is a teenager like his older brother Miguel.

Aracely and Miguel. Source: instagram @aracelyarambula

Previously Aracely Arambula He had shown another photo in which he appears with the eldest son of the Sun of Mexico, Miguel who is 14 years old. In the photo are mother and children looking into each other’s eyes while a beautiful sunset falls behind them, the young man has dark hair and is very tall. On more than one occasion, she has made it clear that Luis Miguel has problems with the maintenance of children and that in addition to not seeing them, he also does not greet them for birthdays.