Maluma introduced Susana Gómez, his girlfriend: who is she? – People – Culture

For several months it had been rumored that the paisa artist Maluma He would be in a new relationship, with a young woman also from Medellín who would be very close to his family.

However, last Saturday, December 25, after Christmas night, the Paisa singer confirmed that he is in love again, by posting a photograph on his Instagram kissing his girlfriend in front of the Christmas tree and gifts

“Thanks Santa”he wrote in the description of the publication.

The image is a bit blurry and it is not quite possible to perceive who the woman is, which is why many mentioned that it is a way of continuing to keep their relationship ‘private’.

Even so, due to previous family publications of the artist and some photos leaked by ‘paparazzi’, the followers of Maluma they would already know who their new love is.

According to ‘the track’ that several of his fans have followed, it would be about Susana gomez, a young woman from Medellín whom he met a long time ago.

The rumors of the possible courtship emerged in October 2020 when the paisa was photographed walking with Gómez through the streets of Beverly Hills and wearing a bus of his hit ‘Hawai’, a song that he premiered at that time.

But much earlier they talked about the couple, since they had already been captured together in July of last year; kissing in a bar in New York and in March of the same year aboard a yacht in Miami. In fact, it is believed that the singer and the young woman were friends for several years.

On the other hand, in the middle of his concert tour ‘Papi Juancho World Tour 2021’ Maluma would have taken a moment of his time to surprise a Helicopter ride to his mother, Marlli Arias, who shared some images of what he called “a very special day”.

Among the photographs there was one that especially caught the attention of Internet users: in which she, her children appear and in the last of the reel Susana Gómez is seen hugging singer.

Unlike the previous partners of the musician, the young woman is removed from the entertainment industry and is quite reserved, because in social networks he has all his private accounts.

However, some of his photos have been leaked online. In one of these, the young woman is observed with her ex-husband on the day of her marriage.

On her Instagram, the only information that the architect has public is the account of an architecture and interior design company, which is based in the city of Medellín.

