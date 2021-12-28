Mane Swett Shares Photos From Her Amazing New York Vacation

A few days ago we found out that Mane swett closed the doors of his house and traveled to New York with her little son to celebrate Christmas in the Big Apple.

So the researcher in “Who is the mask?” He has been showing off on his social networks the Christmas spirit that is lived in “the city that never sleeps”, enchants his followers.

Through their stories, Mane swett has shown part of his stay in New York, first photographed a postcard of the view around the apartment where she is staying with her son.

And then a walk through the streets of the famous city of the United States. Let us remember that this is not the first time that the Chilean actress travels to this place.

The difficult year of Mane Swett

These vacations have served a lot Mane swett to clear up and is that this year has been very difficult for the researcher of «Who is the mask?», first, she had Covid-19 and her son was also infected, so she had to miss the CHV program for 2- 3 weeks approximately to recover 100%. Her replacement was the beloved entertainer Millaray Viera.

Second, Mane swett went through one of the most complex chapters of his life, her mother’s death.

In this regard, he commented that: «When I stopped again, when it had been almost a month, my mother died. It was Saturday (November 27) before recording again. It was a hit to the ground again. And I decided to return to ‘The Mask’ of my own free will.

I did the funeral and came back. My mother was a very fighter woman. After so much battle and not going back to what makes me support my son … it was what I had to do, “he explained. Mane Swett.

«Stopping from something like that takes years and the program ends. Standing again after this has been an exercise in giant fortitude. I feel proud«Added the Chilean actress.

«I am calm, I carry the pain and I know that my mother is much calmer where she is, in heaven», concluded María Elena Swett.

