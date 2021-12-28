Meeting of Melómanos and Coleccionistas celebrates the old and new Salsera Guard

Starting this Sunday, one of the most traditional events of the Cali Fair began, the meeting of Melomaniacs and Collectors that this 2021 celebrates 30 years of being held.

In this version of the Fair, the show is taking place in the Jaime Aparicio sports unit (Pedro Grajales Athletics Stadium), where salsa lovers will be gathering until December 30 to enjoy the sound of Bongo; the bell; the Conga and the Timbal, from the incredible are Afro-Caribbean.

This celebration that this year has been called “Jubilee 30”, seeks that people of all ages celebrate for five consecutive days that Raizal wealth that has characterized Cali for decades and has been nicknamed “Capital of salsa”.

“Jubileo 30” began at 3:00 pm with the celebration of ‘Children’s Day – La nueva Guardia’, where the melomanitos explained some records and unique songs that for them represent the salsa identity.

These children and young people are the relay of the Old Guard, so this celebration was the passing of the baton with which it was sought to pay tribute to both generations, who value the Cuban son.

For Ariel Rivas Ortiz, 49, salsa is a lifestyle that he and his siblings have grown up with, so the event represents a unique encounter in which they can enjoy a musical genre full of style.

“Salsa is the style of the Caleños” (…) “I instill this genre in my daughter” “So that she knows more since she was a child that salsa represents those from here”.

This version of the event will feature the participation of great artists and icons of salsa, who will seek to pay tribute to the Old and New Guard, who preserve the tradition of Cali through their dance and musicality.

It is important to note that the Jaime Aparicio sports unit has different spaces for the enjoyment of its visitors, among them is the dance floor, the concert stage and the sales area, where various representative items of salsa are sold, such as they are vinyl records, brooches, t-shirts, pins, and books.

Entrance to the Jaime Aparicio Unit is totally free, so friends, family and couples can enjoy this event without any problem.

It should be remembered that to enter the event it is necessary to present the vaccination card and comply with all biosafety measures.

