Mexico leads Concacaf’s ideal eleven with 3 ‘Europeans’

Editorial Mediotiempo

Mexico City / 12/27/2021 20:15:34





The International Federation of Soccer History and Statistics (IFFHS) has released its ideal eleven of Concacaf 2021. The organization, which had already made Memo Ochoa known as the best goalkeeper in the area, leaving Keylor Navas behind, highlighted the work of the mexicans, that dominate the selection.

In those chosen by the IFFHS four Mexicans stand outHowever, in total there are seven elements of our country, taking into account the technical director, as well as the bank.

Among the eleven “regulars” are the Chucky Lozano, Héctor Herrera, Edson Álvarez and Memo Ochoa. Of the four, Lozano and Álvarez have a good time at Napoli and Ajax respectively, as they have become indisputable starters in recent months. Herrera, meanwhile, does not count as much for Atlético de Madrid, which is going through a difficult time.

However, there is no Mexican presence, since this team is directed by Vasco Aguirre, who did not have the best campaign with Rayados, the team he made to the 2021 Apertura Repechage, but fell in the Quarterfinals against the champion Atlas.

The team is completed by: Alphonso davies, Miles Robinson, Alvas Powell, Bruce Aaronson, Weston McKennie, Cyle Larin and Jonathan David.