Ministry of Public Health: Cuba reports 128 positive cases to COVID-19 ›Information from the Minsap› Granma

At the close of yesterday, December 26, 3 182 patients were admitted, 2 376 suspects, 254 under surveillance and 552 confirmed active.

For COVID-19, a total of 17,176 samples were taken for surveillance during the day, with 128 being positive. The country accumulates 11,592,805 samples carried out and 964,857 positive.

Of the total cases (128): 104 were contacts of confirmed cases; 18 with a source of infection abroad; 6 without a specified source of infection. Of the 128 diagnosed cases, 72 were female and 56 male.

28.9% (37) of the 128 positive cases were asymptomatic, accumulating a total of 133,143, which represents 13.8% of those confirmed to date.

Of the 128 diagnosed cases, they belong to the age groups: under 20 years old (23), from 20 to 39 years old (49), from 40 to 59 years old (45), 60 and over (11).

Residence by province and municipalities of confirmed cases:

Pinar del Río: 17 cases

Consolacion del Sur: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Guane: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Minas de Matahambre: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Pinar del Río: 6 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 2 without a specified source of infection).

San Juan and Martínez: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Sandino: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Viñales: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Mugwort: 7 cases

Artemis: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Caimito: 2 (1 confirmed case contact and 1 imported).

San Antonio de los Baños: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Havana: 34 cases

Arroyo Naranjo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cattlemen: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Centro Habana: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cerro: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

October 10: 4 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Habana de Este: 2 (1 contact with a confirmed case and 1 imported).

La Lisa: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Marianao: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Beach: 8 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Plaza de la Revolución: 5 (4 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

San Miguel del Padrón: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Mayabeque: 1 case

San José de Las Lajas: 1 (without specified source of infection).

Killings: 9 cases

Cárdenas: 5 (imported).

Colon: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Matanzas: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Cienfuegos: 3 cases

Cienfuegos: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Lajas: 2 (imported).

Villa Clara: 2 cases

Ranchuelo: 1 (without specified source of infection).

Santa Clara: 1 (imported).

Sancti Spíritus: 2 cases

Cabaiguán: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

La Sierpe: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Ciego de Ávila: 8 cases

Chambas: 1 (imported).

Morón: 7 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 4 imported).

Camaguey: 20 cases

Camagüey: 10 (9 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection).

Céspedes: 5 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Esmeralda: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Florida: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Las Tunas: 1 case

Puerto Padre: 1 (contact of confirmed case).

Granma: 1 case

Yara: 1 (confirmed case contact).

Holguín: 12 cases

Cacocum: 3 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Gibara: 4 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 without a specified source of infection).

Holguín: 4 (3 contacts of confirmed cases and 1 imported).

Rafael Freyre: 1 (imported).

Guantanamo: 2 cases

Guantánamo: 2 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Isla de La Juventud Special Municipality: 9 (contacts of confirmed cases).

Of the 964 thousand 857 patients diagnosed with the disease, 552 remain hospitalized, of them 541 with stable clinical evolution. 8,321 deaths accumulate (1 in the day), fatality of 0.86% vs 1.93% in the World and 2.36% in the Americas; Two evacuees, 55 returned to their countries, on the day there were 63 discharges, 955 thousand 927 recovered patients accumulate (99.1%). 11 confirmed patients are cared for in intensive care, 4 of them critical and 7 severe.

On the day, 1 deceased patient was reported. We deeply regret what happened and convey our condolences to his family and friends.

Residence by province of the deceased patient:

Ciego de Ávila: 1 deceased

Deceased by age groups:

Distribution by sex:

Main comorbidities:

Until December 26, 191 countries and 32 territories with COVID-19 cases are reported, the confirmed cases amount to 280 million 315 thousand 202 (+ 502 thousand 543) with 24 million 558 thousand 265 active cases and 5 million 416 thousand 273 deaths ( + 3,249) for a fatality of 1.93% (=).

In the Americas region, 102 million 714 thousand 724 confirmed cases (+ 246 thousand 600) are reported, 36.64% of the total cases reported in the world, with 12 million 790 thousand 809 active cases and 2 million 425 thousand 830 deaths (+ 356) for a fatality of 2.36% (-0.01).

