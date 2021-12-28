MLS placed Héctor Herrera as a candidate to reach the league

Editorial Mediotiempo

A few days after the start of the winter market in the Old Continent, the Major League Soccer made a list with the 10 footballers who are active in Europe what would they be candidates to join to the ranks of any of the 28 teams with which it counts, count in which the name of the Mexican appeared Héctor Herrera.

In the post shared on the American league website it was highlighted that the 10 footballers are “potential targets” that tournament squads could or should “start looking.”

About the Aztec Atlético de Madrid, the site of the MLS noted: “It seems that the time of the influential Mexican media at Atlético de Madrid it could soon be over. Considering Herrera’s use this season and the fact that his contract is ending this summer, It is probably not out of the question that they would hear an offer winter for him. “

It should be remembered that the 31-year-old national team has contract with the Colchoneros until June 30, 2022, so in case of not achieving a renewal, you should start looking for a new team or league where you can continue your career.

