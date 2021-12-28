Movies coming December 27 to January 2

Netflix: Movies Coming Dec 27 – Jan 2

The animated films ‘Hilda and the King of the Mountain’ and ‘Seal Team’ stand out among the novelties of the week within the famous platform of Netflix, being those that will dismiss the year 2021.

Although it makes many sad, in a few days it is time to say goodbye to the year and month of December to welcome the first month of 2022.

That is why for this last week of the year, the famous red logo platform brings a brief selection of premieres, among which two original titles for the youngest of the house stand out: Hilda and the King of the Mountain and Seal Team.

In addition, the platform's catalog also receives cinematographic news such as The Lazarus Effect and Bloodshot.









And of course, you can enjoy newcomer films like Don’t Look Up, It Was From God’s Hand, Unforgivable and The Power of the Dog.

So without further ado, here are all the movies that are released on Netflix from December 27 to January 2.