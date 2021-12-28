Netflix and Movies Releasing in January 2022

The Netflix and the movies that are released in January 2022

We already mentioned the list of the next series that will arrive on the famous Netflix platform and that is why it is the turn of the films that will be added to the extensive catalog of the platform.

The Spanish thriller ‘El páramo’ and the science fiction film ‘Madre / Android’ are two of the novelties highlights of this month.

One of the new feature films is the Spanish El páramo, directed by David Casademunt, which was presented at the last Sitges Festival.

The science fiction film Mother / Android, starring Chloë Grace Moretz, is another of the outstanding novelties that the platform has prepared for this first month of the year.

In addition, you can enjoy the family comedy Play at Home, starring Kevin James and Taylor Lautner; and the ‘thriller’ Munich on the eve of a war.

So without further ado, here are the movies that will premiere on Netflix in January 2022.