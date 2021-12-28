New Year’s Eve “Big Orange” canceled in Miami and flight cancellation continues

The popular “Big Orange” of Miami (Florida), which traditionally welcomes the new year, will not receive 2022 because those responsible for its operation tested positive for covid-19, local media reported.

The rise and fall of the iconic “Big Orange” on the façade of the Miami Intercontinental Hotel with its signature sunglasses and broad smile was canceled for the second year in a row.

The reason for the suspension this year is that Steve “Mr. Neon” Carpenter, responsible for the placement of the “Big Orange”, and staff on your team were infected with coronavirus last week, which forced to make this decision, according to the Local 10 channel.

However, the parties and musical events scheduled for New Years in Bayfront Park, very close to the aforementioned hotel, they remain as planned with the performances of Willy Chirino, Gente de Zona, Nacho Chacal and Yotuel.

The escalation of COVID-19 cases in Florida has complicated the celebration of the Christmas holidays with the cancellation of flights, planned shows and scheduled exhibitions.

The covid-19 registered almost 39,000 new infections to its account in Florida on the weekend of December 25 and 26, after having registered two historical records of daily cases on Thursday and Friday, according to data from the Centers for Control and Prevention ( CDC) of Diseases.

On Thursday 23 there were 31,000 new cases, on Friday 32,000, on Saturday 21,040 and Sunday 17,995, according to Florida data from the latest CDC report.

From December 17 to 24, according to the Florida Department of Health account, which provides a weekly report every Friday, there were 125,201 new cases of covid-19 in the state, which means about 95,000 more than in the previous 7 days. .

Miami International Airport (MIA) was notified this Tuesday of the cancellation of 7 flights of the airlines (Spirit Airlines, Delta Airlines and American Airlines) and of 4 American Airlines delays “due to cabin crew shortages”, Indira Almeida-Portillo, director of the communications department of the MIA, told Efe today.

Last weekend a total of 45 canceled flights were counted and this Monday another 17 cancellations were registered.

The omicron variant is causing a wave of cancellations and complications in this final stretch of the Christmas period, with long lines of vehicles at rapid test centers across the state.

Among the cultural events that have been affected by covid-19 is a classic that cannot be missed every Christmas, the Miami Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” show at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Added to this cancellation was the postponement of the presentation of the exhibition “Beyond Monet: the immersive experience”, a display of more than 400 objects dedicated to the work of the French Impressionist artist, combining “avant-garde technology with pieces designed to perfection”.