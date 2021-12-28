New York activates a ‘Covid passport’ for interior access

This Monday the new regulations that oblige demonstrate with documentation that you are vaccinated against the coronavirus to access most of the interior facilities of the city.

Anyone over the age of twelve must present proof of completion of the vaccination cycle To access restaurants, gyms, swimming pools, cinemas, or extracurricular activities.

Minors between the ages of five and eleven must show that they have received at least the first dose of the vaccine To access and from January 29 they will be required both doses.

They also have Obligation to vaccinate private sector workers, in what is a novelty throughout the United States, reports the American press. Vaccination is also mandatory for public sector workers.

These restrictions were announced by the Mayor of New York, Bill de Blasio, which referred to the risk posed by the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

In recent weeks, infections have soared in New York City and there is already speculation with the suspension of a large part of the events scheduled for New Year’s Eve. Anyone entering Times Square must wear a mask and show that they have the full vaccination schedule.

New York State reported a daily record of infections on December 24: 49,708 new cases. On December 25, 36,454 infections were reported, a figure that is probably much higher due to the holidays and the closure of laboratories for Christmas. (Europa Press)

