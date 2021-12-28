New York City Buildings Will Be Fossil Fuel Free

The New York City Council is about to pass landmark legislation (Introduction 2317) that will make new buildings free of fossil fuels, including natural gas. The passage of these measures would represent a historic moment for the electrification movement: the first all-electric new-build policy in America’s largest city, plus a cold-weather city.

New York City buildings are a major source of carbon emissions. In terms of emissions from on-site fossil fuel use in buildings, New York City ranks higher than 41 US states. All-electric buildings substantially reduce emissions compared to fossil fuel-burning buildings, and the benefits of emissions in New York City will only increase as the network rapidly decarbonizes. It is also cheaper to build all-electric houses from scratch in New York and most other states, providing an advantage for the climate and the economy.

New York City policy will establish a carbon emissions cap that effectively prohibits the use of fossil fuels on-site in new construction. The ban will begin in 2024 for buildings less than seven stories and mid-2027 for taller buildings, with modified schedules for affordable housing (2026 and 2028, respectively).

According to a study by the US NGO RMI, the climate benefits of Introduction 2317 would be substantial: around 2.1 million tons of carbon emissions would be saved in 2040, equivalent to the annual emissions of 450,000 cars. The change could also generate several hundred million dollars in savings for taxpayers by 2040, due to avoided spending on new gas connections.