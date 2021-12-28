News in registrations and cancellations for Club América in the Clausura 2022

The directive of the America continues to work on assembling the team for the Closing 2022, where they will try to take the championship from the hand of Santiago Solari after failing in the Grita Mexico Apertura Tournament 2021 by being eliminated in the Quarter finals at the hands of all Pumas.

So far the squad of the Eagles has two new additions. The first was Diego Valdes, who came from Santos Laguna, with whom he was a fundamental piece in the scheme Guillermo Almada. Meanwhile, the second was Jonathan dos Santos, who joins the team of his loves after not entering into plans of Los Angeles Galaxy (LA Galaxy) of the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Through social networks there is talk of a third reinforcement. The one that has sounded loudest is Joao Rojas; However, in the last hours said information was denied not only by Mexican media but also by Ecuadorians, so we will have to wait for who decides Santiago Banos, sports president of the institution.

It is rumored that another option is Joaquín Montecinos; However, the Eagles do not have it easy at all because Blue Cross They also have it in their sights since the friendly match that he held on December 8 in U.S the Mexican team versus chili, which ended in a tie at 2.

How is Aguilera y Suárez going?

About Emanuel Aguilera, Víctor Díaz informed that its renewal has not yet been completed, but the negotiations for it are on the right track, so it is expected that both parties will reach an agreement in the following days. In the case of Leo Suarez, the same source revealed that no suitable offer has arrived for their services, so they will expect one of them to favor them.