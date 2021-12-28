Nodal puts two conditions on Belinda to aspire to be his heir

Throughout this 2021, Belinda and Christian Nodal became one of the couples most followed by the press and by all users on social networksWell, everything they did and said was a topic of conversation and more so now that the singer revealed that she would be his heir.

Although the exponent of the Mexican regional made it very clear what his conditions would be in case something happened to him, Well, although he did consider his beloved to be the beneficiary, You must first meet certain requirements.

And it is that in an interview for the Ventaneando program, the famous interpreter confessed, “If she is my wife and the mother of my children, of course she is (she will be my heir)”, words that make it clear that first they will have to go through the altar and make him a father for him to keep his word.

Although Nodal clarified, “I still don’t have a will because, really, I don’t have to leave a child or someone else. I do not have that responsibility yet, but of course I am going to do it when I consider that I am in a bigger stage and my career is more finished, of course I am going to do it “the artist noted.

These statements show that Christian has many future plans with La Beli, But first they will have to finalize the wedding and if the pop star wants to appear in her heartthrob’s will, she will also have to give her children, at least, is what the singer said in front of everyone.

