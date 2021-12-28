Noelia announces her hot 2022 calendar in a red thong, only for people over 18 years old

Puerto Rican singer and actress Noelia announced through his account Instagram the launch of its 2022 calendar, with images that leave little to the imagination, since she poses with a red thong that reveals most of her rear.

And it is that the sensual artist does not want her followers to miss the burning images that she promises in her calendar 2022.

In the video he shared on his Instagram account, Noelia appears first from the back, showing off her red thong, which shows most of her butt.

Sexy miniskirt and red thong

She also wears a miniskirt that covers a small part where her enormous rear begins, her clothing is complemented with a red top with rhinestones, which is low-cut, revealing part of her enormous attributes.

And to be in tune with the Christmas season, they could not miss her white boots, which make her look sexier than ever.

Burning calendar

The Puerto Rican in this way a preview of what it is your hot 2022 calendar.

“IT’S HERE! 2022 Calendar, 14 Unpublished Photos. Only for those 18+. Signed and personalized ”, highlights Noelia’s message, which she published along with the burning video.

When buying the calendaror, Noelia offers you a cap and a T-shirt from her collection.

Noelia invites her 1.5 million followers on Instagram to purchase the calendar through her official page.

“Includes a cap and a t-shirt from my collection. BUY YOURS NOW! Use the link that is on the cover of my profile or visit http://www.noeliaofficial.com “, concludes the text of the 42-year-old singer.

The wait is over

Noelia kept her followers in expectation for a few hours, since she first published a daring photo where she shows her butt that is barely covered by a red thong.

She moves in a provocative and sensual way to ignite the curiosity of her followers.

“Everything is almost ready... I am preparing a special announcement … In an hour I will surprise you … “, the sexy Puerto Rican artist wrote in the morning.

Later, he fulfilled what he promised and did surprise his followers by announcing his 2022 calendar, material that is only suitable for people over 18 years of age.

