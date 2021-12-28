NYC launches new ferry stop for Bronx residents – Telemundo New York (47)

What you should know The service of the NYC Ferry comes to the Bronx’s Throgs Neck neighborhood with the opening of a new pier in Ferry Point Park, announced New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

The new facility extends the route Soundview, which stops on the Upper East Side, in Midtown and in the Financial District. And it is that as of Tuesday, the route begins at the new point in Ferry Point Park and continues to existing stops in Soundview, East 90th Street, 34th Street, Stuyvesant Cove Y Wall Street / Pier 11.

Detailed Soundview route schedules, along with a map of all New York ferry routes, can be viewed here.

The new facility extends the route Soundview, which stops on the Upper East Side, in Midtown and in the Financial District. And it is that as of Tuesday, the route begins at the new point in Ferry Point Park and continues to existing stops in Soundview, East 90th Street, 34th Street, Stuyvesant Cove Y Wall Street / Pier 11. From start to finish, total travel time is 60 minutes, shortening commuting for thousands of New Yorkers.

On the Soundview extended route, vessels will continue to navigate every 40 minutes during peak hours and every 60 minutes during off-peak hours of the week.

The winter weekend schedule has boats that arrive every 75 minutes, although this will be more frequent in future schedules during the weekend in the summer season.

Residents of Throgs Neck they will be able to reach E. 90th Street in 25 minutes and make the trip to Wall Street / Pier 11 in 60 minutes, providing a single seat ride that will cut many of today's ride times by roughly 30 minutes.

The Soundview route extension is part of a NYC ferry expansion plan announced in August 2021 that added the route St george connecting Staten Island to the West Side of Manhattan, and will provide service to Coney Island, as well as year-round service to Governor’s Island.

The new Bronx point is located within Ferry Point Park, where a recently improved free parking is available to passengers and park users. Also, there will be a small electric transit vehicle, preferably for the elderly and people with disabilities, to transfer passengers from the parking lot to the ferry dock.

“The point of the ferry in Throgs Neck it’s a game changer for Bronx commuters, ”said Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Beginning tomorrow, this point will provide affordable, accessible and time-saving transportation, expanding transit options for all New Yorkers, further connecting the five boroughs and building a recovery for all of us.”