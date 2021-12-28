Octavio Ocaña’s fiancée visits the place where the Vecinos actor died and denounces theft | Famous

Nerea Godínez denounces robbery at the altar of Octavio Ocaña
This Monday, December 27, the 25-year-old girl denounced in her Instagram stories that the arrangements that she left just last weekend were allegedly stolen.
“Today, like every week, I went to leave her flowers and arriving, oh surprise, They stole the flowers that I brought him for Christmas! “, she wrote surprised at the supposed find.
To evidence the alleged theft, Nerea Godínez posted a photo of the altar where no floral arrangement is seen around: “WTF with the people, net ?! How ugly that they are like this“.
Since the actor’s death, both she and Octavio Ocaña’s family have visited the place where the artist lost his life. They have tried to keep the site flowery and clean in memory of the young man.
Octavio Ocaña’s fiancée responds to those who ask her to “let the actor rest”
In addition to the alleged theft, Nerea Godínez also shared the response she gave to those who ask her to “let Octavio Ocaña rest.”
” The day the whole world lets him restI’m happy to do it, “he wrote in response to a message he received from one of his followers,” here no one has more right than us, his family, to suffer as we want. “
“I don’t see you telling everyone to let it rest,” he continued, “sometimes saying ‘I’m not saying it in a bad mood’ doesn’t change the crap you say. I wish you (that) you never go through something like that, and if you do , no one comes to tell you what to do and how to do it “.