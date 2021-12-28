Ómicron: five important things you should know about the new variant of COVID-19 | Sars-cov-2 | WHO | vaccination | nnda-nnlt | PERU

When society began to return to normal with vaccination, a word has forced us to remember that we continue in times of pandemic: Omicron. This new variant of the COVID-19 It has activated the alarms and the World Health Organization (WHO) considers it “worrying” due to its high level of spread.

This new variant has made the virus more contagious and has prompted governments to start taking measures, such as capacity reductions and restrictions for the unvaccinated to prevent its rapid spread. Here are some things you should know, according to the newspaper El Mundo in Spain.

5 IMPORTANT THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT OMICRON, THE NEW VARIANT OF COVID-19

WHY DOES OMICRON CONTAGATE MORE?

Mutations allow the virus to enter human cells more easily and become more contagious. When we make a new key at the hardware store, it is more difficult to open the door, but with use, the key becomes more refined. And the same has happened with the virus: with time it is refined. In addition, there is a very interesting fact from a preliminary study that indicates that, compared to other variants, omicron multiplies 70 times faster in human bronchi. This is how viruses act, since their objective is to spread more to become endogenous pathogens, that is, to stay with us forever.

WHY CAN OMICRON LEAK SOME VACCINES?

Vaccines against the coronavirus were designed taking as reference the key, the spike protein, of the original variant of the virus. The vaccines are not designed to recognize the 32 mutations present in this new variant. Fortunately, vaccines recognize some common key structures, but not all. Therefore, even if we are vaccinated, we can continue to spread. What was said from the beginning, vaccines protect against severe forms of infection, but not contagion.

WHICH THE LESS LETHAL VIRUS WILL CAUSE FEWER PEOPLE TO DIE?

If the virus continues to be transmitted en masse, there could be many deaths due to the volume of people affected. The newspaper El Mundo explains the following: imagine a virus that kills thirty percent of those infected, (which is a lot), and infects a thousand people: 300 people will die. Now let’s imagine a virus that only kills 1% of those infected, but is capable of infecting 100,000 people: although it is less deadly, as it is more contagious, a thousand people will die, more than in the previous case.

ARE THE ANTIBODIES REDUCED? HAVE WE BEEN UNPROTECTED IN FRONT OF OMICRON?

It is true that antibody levels tend to decline over time. However, we also have cellular immunity that lasts longer. No healthy person with his two doses on should worry thinking that he is unprotected. The third dose has been inoculated first to people at risk and then to older people whose immune system also ages and responds worse to the vaccine.

DOES A THIRD DOSE MAKE SENSE?

Although there are studies that suggest that only with the cellular response, the infection could be controlled. There are also studies that suggest that a booster dose reduces severe COVID-19 at any age and significantly increases the neutralizing activity against omicron.

WHAT SYMPTOMS DOES OMICRON CAUSE?

Muscle pain, fatigue and headache would be the most characteristic omicron symptoms, according to preliminary studies. There are also feverish pictures and sore throats. In general, the symptoms are quite similar to those that we already know, although in the detected cases it has been observed that they did not present loss of taste or smell.

HOW MANY VARIANTS OF THE SARS-COV-2 VIRUS ARE THERE CURRENTLY?

Quite a few, but not all are considered “Variant of Concern” (VOC) by the WHO. In this special list we have: