Outrage over cruise diversion | Others

Representatives of travel agencies dedicated to cruise ships and carriers that offer sightseeing tours to visitors who disembark at the San Juan docks, thundered against the government for preventing the arrival of the Symphony of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, as part of the measures to prevent COVID-19 positive people from reaching the Island.

The ship, with a capacity of up to 6,680 passengers and 2,200 crew members, and which yesterday was scheduled to arrive in San Juan as a transit port, had to change its route to another Caribbean island, once it was informed that its passengers were not they would be allowed to get off in Puerto Rico.

Miguel Olivo, owner of Cruceros y Más, expressed that the government has been unfair with the cruise ships, when he assured that the infections in the boats have been minimal, as confirmed by the statistics.

“Although we know that cruise ships are not infallible, according to the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the number of infections on ships does not reach 1%. They say that other Caribbean islands do not accept cruises and we do, but it is because they have very low vaccination levels unlike Puerto Rico, such as Saint Lucia, which has 12% and St Kitts, 26% ”, explained Olivo.

His frustration – he explained – is because he has seen how the new government restrictions are already affecting the sale of cruise packages, when he understands that the industry is one of the most regulated and strict in terms of health protocols.

“We already have clients who are moving the dates of their trips. If they impose more restrictions that are equitable with the airports, which is where the variants have entered. Cruise protocols are excellent, all employees are vaccinated, as well as passengers who also deliver negative tests, “he said, stressing that very few cases of covid-19 arrive on the island through boats.

They send communication to the government

The decision to divert to the Symphony of the Seas led Daphne Barbeito, owner of Cruises to Go, to send the Secretary of the Government, Noelia García Bardales, a letter expressing her feelings and detailing the strict regulations that cruise ships have maintained. .

“The protocols have been so efficient that contagions are contained. All passengers and crew are vaccinated. They do tests, monitoring, tracking and the infected who come in transit do not get off and at the ‘home port’, they go directly to quarantine. The CDC has not issued an adverse opinion on these minimal cases, nor has it imposed major restrictions, ”he emphasized.

The letter also points out that there is no line of tourist activity that is more regulated or supervised and that contagions are known because there is transparency agreed with the CDC and they are reported.

“The government has the protocols and the capacity to control these cases. In cruises they can be identified, this does not happen in any other activity, neither tourist nor daily, in airports, airplanes, restaurants, concerts, supermarkets. The government shows an attitude of prejudice to this segment of the tourist activity and does not identify how it intends to address the loss of jobs that its actions would have, putting thousands of Puerto Rican families in precarious conditions, ”said Barbeito.

For his part, José Poupal, president of Puerto Rico Tour Operators, Guides and Excursionists (PROTGE), criticized the immediacy of the measures taken by the government without analyzing what he understands will cause a negative impact on the finances of carriers.

“The tour operators arrived at the docks and were surprised that the ship would not come, tomorrow we do not know if others will arrive, and then what do we do? What is the plan to find out? These workers depend on the boats to bring food to their table ”, questioned the president.

In his annoyance, the carrier assured that no one takes them into account to ask them about ideas to address the health emergency and assured that the measures at the airports are not safe.

“Passengers arrive and they are given time to take tests and we all know that there is no way to follow if these people are in quarantine, there is no adequate tracking. On the cruise ships they are up to date with the CDC and the positive cases are contained. There is already a loss for tour operators and no one asks us for options ”, expressed Poupal indignantly.

The representative for Carolina, Ángel Matos García, also denounced the last minute changes, which he alleges that the Government is taking without measuring the consequences.

“We understand the catastrophic rebound that Puerto Rico is going through, but denying the entry of a cruise ship with Puerto Ricans on board, who return from a trip, as well as tourists who are vaccinated, who included our Island in their journey, does not speak well of the Country” said Matos, who invited the Port Authority to review the entry protocols in order to allow the arrival of cruise ships.

Last night it was revealed that the Royal Caribbean cruise line suspended its trips to the Island for not agreeing with the new restrictions.