Patti Smith receives the key to New York City

Few characters have been as crucial in New York cultural history as Patti smith. And it is that, as she narrates in her autobiography Just kids, the one born in Chicago came to that city from a very young age and without a burden on her, but through hard work and creativity ended up becoming one of the most iconic artists in the Big Apple. Not only did she rub shoulders with figures like Andy Warhol and Lou Reed, but she even inspired punk bands and was a partner with the acclaimed photographer. Robert Mapplethorpe.

Well, a few hours ago music and poet received the key to New York from outgoing mayor Bill de Blasio. True to his warm and soulful style, Smith thanked this tribute with a speech in which he declared his total affection for that place and its inhabitants:

“I wish I could give myself the key to New York, because that’s how I feel about our city. With all its challenges and difficulties, it still is, and I’m a great traveler to the most diverse city in the world (… ) Receiving this at 75 makes me look even further forward to the next 25 years. “

For his part, de Blasio did not save any praise for Patti: “It is a pleasure and an extraordinary honor for me, because for any of us who came of age in the seventies and eighties, there were many, many voices, many artists, many musicians, but only one Patti Smith“.

He added: “For me, she had an authenticity and she has an authenticity that you just don’t find, in my opinion, in many other places; an ability to cut through the whole maelstrom around us and speak some of the deepest truths.”

During that ceremony Smith and Lenny Kaye performed “Ghost Dance” in front of those present. Below, you can watch some videos that record that day.