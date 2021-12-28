Patti Smith receives the key to New York City

Days before her 75th birthday, Patti Smith received the key to New York City yesterday from Mayor Bill De Blasio. In her speech, De Blasio stressed that there is “an authenticity in Patti Smit that you just don’t find in so many other places” and “an ability to cut through the whirlpool around us and speak some of the deepest truths.” He added: “Some have called Patti Smith the godmother of punk, and I think it’s a fair phrase because she has inspired so many people, she has helped shape an entire art movement and, in many ways, a political movement as well. ».

For her part, Patti Smith recalled arriving in New York in 1967 with “only a few dollars in my pocket, nowhere to stay, and no real prospects.” And he explained that when he returned to the city in 1994, after having spent 15 years in Detorit, “the city embraced me again and gave me another opportunity to rebuild my life and continue to evolve as an artist.”

«I wish I could give my key to New York City, “he joked,” because that’s how I feel about our city. With all its challenges and difficulties, it continues to be – and I am a great traveler – the most diverse city, for me, in the world.