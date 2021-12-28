Peruvian Selection: Ricardo Gareca sent an emotional message to Peruvians for Christmas

Ricardo Gareca, who is on vacation in his native Argentina, sent a message to the entire Peruvian people for the festivities at the end of the year. The ‘Tigre’ thanked the fans of the Peruvian National Team for all their support in 2021 in the Qatar 2022 and Copa América Qualifiers.

“I wanted to send you a big hug. Thank you for your always support and be on the lookout for the selection. Happy holidays. I wish you the best for you, your families and, of course, for Peru,” he said. Gareca, who plans to return to Peru in the first days of 2022.

Remember that Ricardo Gareca achieved approval in the country according to the latest Ipsos survey for El Comercio. It achieved 28% of those consulted, while the attacker Gianluca Lapadula finished with 26%.

The Peruvian National Team finished the year in fifth place in the Qualifiers in South America after the triumphs against Bolivia and Venezuela.

Gareca among the best

Ricardo Gareca was considered among the five best Argentine coaches for ESPN’s Fútbol 90 program. Last October he joined the list with Diego Simeone, Lionel Scaloni, Mauricio Pochettino and Marcelo Gallardo.

The former Albiceleste player has been Peru’s coach since 2005, qualifying for the 2018 Qatar World Cup and the 2019 Copa América runner-up.

