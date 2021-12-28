Popular TV program Domingo para Todos goes off the air after 34 years of transmission – Diario La Página

The popular television program Domingo para Todos, of the Telecorporación Salvadoreña, has come to an end, as announced by the charismatic host Daniel Rucks in the latest issue on Sunday, December 26.

With his voice choking with emotions, Rucks announced the news to the viewers, while he was accompanied by his team made up of the models Orquídea Somoza and Brenda Contreras, and the character of Tenchis Céliber played by Julio Yúdice, who also thanked the production.

«On May 3, 1987, we inaugurated Domingo para Todos in the main studio of channel 2, and since I was a producer, director and seven jobs at the same time, I had to present it; Today, December 26, 2021, we are doing the last Sunday for All program, ”said Rucks.

The host recalled that the program lasted 34 years 8 months.

In social networks, Salvadorans overflowed with memories and yearned for the funny moments they spent in front of the television in the most difficult years of the civil war. The user Alex Salinas, for example, mentioned: «This program was the best in a time so convulsed that at that time we lived, many people changed the sadness of so much tragedy into joy for their contests and the wonderful prizes … 34 years of very happy. Ahead @RucksDelBo“, He said.

The program contained dances, games, contests and allowed dozens of Salvadorans to participate live to win a prize that could be a gift from sponsors or cash.

Some people asked Rucks if the ad was a joke on April Fools’ Day, mostly because he said yesterday was “September 26” and not December 26. However, he confirmed that the program is no longer running and that new projects had to be started.